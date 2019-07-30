27 students of PMAS-AAUR get China university scholarships

Some 27 students of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) have got scholarships from Sichuan Agriculture University of China

The scholarships were granted to the students purely on merit to get admission for of PhD, M.Phil, M.S and M.Sc programmes in various disciplines of basic sciences, agriculture and veterinary sciences, a university press release on Tuesday said .

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman congratulated the scholarship holders and advised them to remain dedicated with their studies and research by performing well.

"It is a source of great pleasure for me and an honour for the university to have a huge number of scholarships which is the result of collective efforts made by the varsity for the students' development," he added.

The scholarship folders were handed over to the students here at a ceremony.