270 employees including teachers of Education Dept suspended: Tayyab Lehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Secondary Education Balochistan Muhammad Tayyab Lehri on Wednesday said as many as 270 employees of education department including 12 Secondary school Teachers (SSTs) and 3 head masters suspended over prolong absent from their duties.

He said action has been taken against these employees under Real Time Monitoring System (RTSM), said a press release issued here.

Some 146 employees from Panjgur district and 124 from Dera Bugti districts had been suspended from educational institutions, he said.

Secretary Secondary Education Muhammad Tayyab Lehri said the Education Department would not be left on mercy of absent teachers and ghost employees.

He said such action was being taken to ensure attendance of teachers and other non-teaching staffs for promotion of educational institutions in respective areas of province.

He said all available resources were being utilized to improve quality of education in the province under Balochistan Chief Minister's education vision policy, adding that in this regard, check and balance's effective system was introduced for achieving objectives of standard education in the areas.