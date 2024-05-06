291 Students Held For Using Unfair Means In SSC Annual Examinations-2024
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM
The vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Monday caught 146 students red handed while using unfair means on the fourth day of the examination process of Annual Examinations-2024 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I & II
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The vigilance teams of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana on Monday caught 146 students red handed while using unfair means on the fourth day of the examination process of Annual Examinations-2024 of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I & II.
The Chairman BISE Larkana, Sikandar Ali Mirjat formed vigilance teams to control the use of unfair means in the examinations. The 52 vigilance teams conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 146 students while using unfair means (copying) in the Physics-I of Class IX paper and English paper for Class X of Annual Examinations-2024.
Besides, the vigilance teams also caught 145 impersonators sitting in the examination centres to solve the papers for actual students.
Meanwhile, the Chairman, BISE, Sikandar Ali Mirjat along-with Controller of Examinations, Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro also visited various examination centres of Larkana city.
During the visit of various blocks of examination centres, Chairman, BISE Larkana held 20 students using unfair means during the examination process, their books and answers copies were recovered and handed over to the authorities concerned for further disciplinary action.
