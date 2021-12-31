296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

As many as 296 undergraduate and postgraduate students of NUST School of Social Sciences & Humanities (S3H) were conferred degrees at the convocation ceremony held at the main campus here the other day

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021) As many as 296 undergraduate and postgraduate students of NUST School of Social Sciences & Humanities (S3H) were conferred degrees at the convocation ceremony held at the main campus here the other day. President & CEO HBL Ltd, Mr Muhammad Aurangzeb, was the chief guest. Others present were Rector NUST Lt Gen (R) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, HI (M), senior management, faculty and graduates.

At his convocation address, the chief guest Mr Muhammad Aurangzeb extended heartiest felicitations to the graduates on their meritorious accomplishments. He also bestowed a few life lessons upon them, urging them to mobilise their intellectual and professional prowess to tackle and address current and impending challenges facing the country. He further said that our common goal must be to make our educational institutions centres of excellence, and inspired other national higher education institutions to follow the precedents set by NUST.

Earlier, the chief guest awarded degrees to the graduating students and medals to the distinction holders.

In his welcome remarks, Rector NUST extended his appreciation to the graduating students on successful completion of their degree programmes. He also paid tribute to their parents, guardians and family members, while emphasising that parents are the true high achievers of this ceremony. Advising students, he said that a life lived honestly, diligently and meaningfully is itself a great national and social service. He further said that the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship are a must in order to deal with the challenges they might confront in their careers ahead.

During the ceremony, Principal NUST S3H, Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan, expressed his deep gratitude to the honorable chief guest, and all distinguished guests for gracing the occasion with their presence.