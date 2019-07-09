UrduPoint.com
2nd Entry Test To Be Held On July 21

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 09:34 PM

The Second Entry Test for undergraduate degree programs at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would be held here on July 21 at main campus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Second Entry Test for undergraduate degree programs at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would be held here on July 21 at main campus.

This was stated by a UAF spokesman here on Tuesday. He further said that the same test would also be held at 12 test centers in various districts of the province.

The Entry Test for MS and M.Phil programs would also be held on July 30 whereas GRE (Subject) for PhD programs will take place on July 31, spokesman added.

A meeting of the review committee was held at committee room of the Vice Chancellor's office to review the progress being made in smooth conduct of Entry Tests for under as well as for postgraduate degree programs.

Presiding over the meeting, UAF VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf expressed his concern over power interruption during first entry test and underscored the need to make fool-proof arrangements for candidates as well as their parents during the examination.

He asked the convener admission committee to upload all necessary information on website so that the students make-up their schedule accordingly.

Dean Agriculture and Convener Entry Test Prof. Dr. M. Aslam Khan, Convener Admission Committee Dr. Shehbaz Talib Sahi, Treasure Tariq Saeed, Director Procurement Umar Saeed, Controller of Exams Dr. Tahir Siddique, Dean food Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Principal Community College Dr. Haq Nawaz Bhati, DGS Director Dr. Abdul Khaliq, Librarian Umar Farooq and Principal Officer ECD and Estate Management Dr. Laeeq Akbar Lodhi attended the meeting.

