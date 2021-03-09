UrduPoint.com
2nd Research Productivity Award 2019-20 Held At GCWUF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:22 PM

The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC), Government College Women University Faisalabad, endeavors to make research a top priority for sustainable economic growth of the community

In this regard, the second Research Productivity Award Ceremony (2019-2020) was organised by the ORIC at Jinnah Auditorium here on Tuesday.

In this regard, the second Research Productivity Award Ceremony (2019-2020) was organised by the ORIC at Jinnah Auditorium here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Ghazi University Prof Dr Muhammad Tufail chaired the ceremony as chief guest.

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Robina Farooq highlighted the ongoing research projects in the university, which include 3TDF projects, 2 Pak-USAID, 2 PARB projects, and 11 NRPU Projects along with 65 SRGP projects.

She commended the faculty for its efforts in uplifting the university in the field of research and encouraged the development of entrepreneurial and innovative research culture in GCWUF.

The Research Productivity Award was awarded to 20 researchers on their innovative research publications in the year 2019-2020.

The recipients included faculty members from the Departments of Chemistry (7), Applied Psychology (2), Botany (2), Physics (2), urdu (2), Zoology (2), Nutritional Science (1), and Mathematics (1).

The chief guest in his speech lauded the achievements of the university especially the efforts of the Vice Chancellor and the faculty of GCWUF. At the end of the event certificates along with cheques of cash prizes were presented to all awardees.

Vice Chancellor Dr Robina Farooq presented the souvenir to the chief guest and thanked him for his kind presence in the ceremony as the chief guest.

