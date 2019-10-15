3 associate professors promoted to grade 20

The Competent Authority on the recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board has promoted three Associate Professors BS-19 (Technical Cadre) as Principal/ Professor of Higher Education Department on regular basis with immediate effect, said a notification issued here Tuesday

It said that the Associate Professors Dr. Amjad Rafiq, Dr. Muhammad Jehangir and Dr.

Ayaz Khan has been promoted to the post of Principal/ Professor BS-20 of Higher Education Department.

They have been posted as Principal/Professor BS-20 GCMS, Kohat, (Commerce College Cadre), Principal/Professor BS-20, GCMS, Peshawar (Commerce College Cadre) and Principal/Professor Bs-20), GCMS, Peshawar. (Commerce College Cadre)respectively. The officers on promotion shall remain on probation till their retirement.