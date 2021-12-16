UrduPoint.com

3-Day National Training Workshop On ‘Production Of FMD Disease Virus Vaccine Using Cell Suspension Culture System’ Concludes At UVAS

The Training Centre for Biologics Production (TCBP) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged concluding ceremony of three days training workshop on “Production of Foot and Mouth Disease Virus Vaccine Using Cell Suspension Culture System” at City Campus Lahore

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of training workshop and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Project Director (TCBP) Prof Dr Khushi Muhammad, Focal Person Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan, Prof Dr Amir Ghafoor Bajwa, Dr Imran Iltaf and number of participants attended.


Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that establishment of Training Centre for Biologics Production is a unique project in UVAS which will be beneficial for livestock farming community to save their dairy animals from deadly foot and mouth disease.

Prof Dr Khushi Muhammad spoke about the objectives of TCBP project regarding the vaccine production to eradicate disease.
The objective of the training was to imparting knowledge to local staff of the project regarding FMD vaccine production by using cell suspension culture system and virus culturing and vaccine production.

In which participants of training were trained in documentation, suspension cell culture system, virus culture, biological titration of FMD virus, inactivation, sterility/safety tests, formulation of vaccine, etc.

