3-day Seerat Conference at Government College Women University begins on March 3

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The inaugural session of a three-day International Seerat Conference will begin at Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot on Tuesday.

According to the university management, the moot is being held in active collaboration with the Higher education Commission Punjab.

Prominent scholars from Indonesia, India, Palestine and South Africa have arrived to attend the conference. Representatives of universities, teachers and researchers from across the country will also attend the conference.

Chairman Higher Education Commission Punjab Dr Fazal Ahmed will be chief guest at the inaugural session.