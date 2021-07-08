UrduPoint.com
3-Day Training On ‘Working In BSL-3 Laboratory’ For Emerging Pathogens Concludes At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:06 PM

The Institute of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a three-days training on ‘Working in BSL-3 Laboratory’ at BSL-3 Laboratory for emerging pathogens here at UVAS Veterinary Academy Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021) The Institute of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a three-days training on ‘Working in BSL-3 Laboratory’ at BSL-3 Laboratory for emerging pathogens here at UVAS Veterinary Academy Lahore.
UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the concluding session of the training and distributed certificates among the participants and resource persons while Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Prof Dr Aftab Anjum and number of researchers, postgraduate students and professionals from different institutions were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Masood Rabbani urged participants to learn about practically skills and innovative knowledge related to their field for their professional advancement.

He also acknowledged the active role of Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and his team especially providing disease diagnosis testing services as a volunteer during harsh time of covid-19.
During three days training experts delivered their lectures on the topics of overview regarding biosafety and biosecurity in laboratories, key equipment and facilities in Biosafety Laboratories, primary containment in BSL-3: BSCs Introduction, secondary containment in BSL-3 Lab: directional air flow and HVAC control for BSL-3 Lab, selection and use of PPE for BSL-3 lab, storage, transportation and management of highly contagious pathogens, hands on training on handling pathogens in BSL-3, disposal of biological waste in BSL-3 facility, incidents & spills in biosafety laboratories disinfection and sterilization etc.

