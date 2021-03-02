3-days Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketing and Social Mobilization” begins at UVAS

The Dairy-Beef Project Team of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with University of Melbourne Australia organised three days 6th Farm Advisors Training Workshop on “Milk Marketing and Social Mobilization” here at City Campus on Tuesday

Pro Vice-Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the inaugural session of the training workshop while Project Manager Dairy-Beef Project Team Dr Humera Iqbal and 40 participants from 22 public and private sector various organizations and Officials from Livestock Department Punjab & Sindh were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani welcomed the participants who came from across the country to participate in this training. He said that such trainings are necessary for learning innovative knowledge and experience from each other.

He acknowledged the role of Dairy-Beef Project Team who provided advisory service to facilitate poor livestock farming community. He urged it is direly needed for enhancing the profitability and income of poor livestock farming community they learn new marketing techniques to sale milk on good price.

The objectives of the training workshop were to initiate reflection of farm advisor`s field experiences, opportunities and challenges to implement Whole Family Extension Approach (WFEA), engage farm advisors in training modules focused on the milk marketing and social mobilization and also provided farm advisors with an opportunity to refresh and learn about animal husbandry, calf nutrition, calf rearing, fodder production, animal reproduction techniques and animal health from each other.