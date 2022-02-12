UrduPoint.com

3-Days Hands-on Learning On ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis Skills’ Concludes At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 12:05 PM

The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) under the project of ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ organised concluding ceremony of three days hands-on learning on ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis Skills’ here at City Campus

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid co-chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among participants while President Dairy Cattle Farmers Association Mr Shakir Umar Gujjar, Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 23 participants/professionals, livestock farmers from public and private sectors dairy industry were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqbal Shahid said that by imparting latest innovative practical knowledge and skills to dairy professional we can enhance milk and meat production in Pakistan.

He said development of livestock sector is on the priority of Pakistan Government.


Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad thanked livestock department for providing financial assistance to make this project successful.

He said it is direly needed to start social media campaign to create awareness among public regarding latest innovative knowledge and skills for the uplift of dairy industry. He also sought suggestion/inputs from the participants to make such training more informative for the next batches.

Mr Shakir Umar Gujjar presented appreciation certificates and Sindhi Ajrak to Dr Iqbal Shahid and Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad to acknowledge UVAS and livestock department lead role for the development of dairy sector in the country.
The objectives of the hands-on learning were to enable the participants about basic milk testing techniques for the good quality milk and milk products, professional need learning of different analytical tools for evaluation of milk and milk products quality in order to good quality products in the market and video production of hands-on learning fully equipped laboratories reading materials.

Pakistan Lahore Technology Punjab Social Media Reading Lead University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Market From Government Industry

