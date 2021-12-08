3-days hands-on training on cheese making concludes at UVAS

The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) under the project of project on ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ organised concluding ceremony of three days hands-on training on cheese making at City Campus

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of training and distributed certificates among participants while Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 17 participants/professionals from public and private sector were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that such training are necessary for sharing knowledge with each other especially for small farmers to enhance their profitability in terms of save milk with processing and value edition. He sought suggestion from participants that how to make this training more productive for the next batches. During training experts imparted theoretical and practical knowledge techniques and skills to participant of training regarding mozzarella and cream cheese making.