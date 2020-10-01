3-days National Workshop on Small Animal Radiography & Abdominal Sonography concludedat UVAS

The Pet Center of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged 3-days National Workshop on Small Animal Radiography & Abdominal Sonography at UVASVeterinary Academy

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st October, 2020) The Pet Center of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged 3-days National Workshop on Small Animal Radiography & Abdominal Sonography at UVASVeterinary Academy.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmadchaired the concluding session of the workshop and presented shields among the resource persons, sponsors, organizers and distributed certificates among participants while Dr Shehla Gul Bukhari, Dr Zia ullah Mughal and a number of participants from different institutions from all over the country were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrNasim Ahmad said that such workshops are necessary for imparting practical knowledge with pet-practitioners/students to enhance their competencies in theirs professional work.

He stressedorganizer to sought suggestion/feedback from professionals so that in future such hands on training& workshop make more productive for the capacity building of professionals.

During three day workshop experts delivered their lectures on the topic of B-mode ultrasound physics, review on normal abdominal anatomy, normal abdominal sonography and landmark, common sonographic disease diagnosis and canine/feline reproductive sonography etc. In which hands on sonographicpractice and contrast radiography of the GIT & general abdominal ultrsonography session were also conducted.

The aim of the hands on training was to enable the participants to correctly interpret radiography as well as successfully scan the various abdominal organs of the pets in general.