3-days training of DVM students on ‘Animal Health monitoring framework’ at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Brooke Pakistan and Vets Care club organised three days training of undergraduate DVM students on ‘Animal Health monitoring framework’ at City Campus Lahore.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the certificates distribution ceremony and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and Dr Javeed Gondal and fifteen participants of training were presented.

VC appreciates the efforts of Brooke Pakistan for providing basic informative training to young vets.

Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani thanks all coordinating partners.



Later on an Interactive session of UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad was held with the Class Representatives/Girls Representatives and Proctors of different departments/classes.



Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad talked with students about the university life and wellbeing at the campus. He emphasized on interpersonal interaction between senior and junior students. He also described the benefit of acquisition of soft skills along with formal academics.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Principle Student Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan, and a number of CRs/GRs from different classes of UVAS were present.