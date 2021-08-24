3-Days training workshop on "value chain analysis-identifying opportunities and helping farmer" begins at UVAS

UrduPoint.com

The Dairy-Beef Project Team of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised three days training workshop on "Value Chain Analysis-Identifying Opportunities and Helping Farmer" here at City Campus Lahore on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021) The Dairy-Beef Project Team of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised three days training workshop on "Value Chain Analysis-Identifying Opportunities and Helping Farmer" here at City Campus Lahore on Tuesday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the training workshop while Project Manager Dairy-Beef Project Team Dr Humera Iqbal and 35 participants from public and private sector and from various organizations, livestock farmers, meat processors, feedlot fattening professionals and Dairy-Beef Project Team members were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad welcomed the participants who came from across the country to participate in this training for learning innovative extension knowledge at historical institution.

He said smallholder farming community of our rural areas always playing its vital role especially in the enhancing of milk and meat production inspite of limited available resources even facing various challenges in the form of food scarcity, floods, drought and currently Covid-19 situation in the country.

He said in this project many well-known national and international experts sharing their knowledge and experiences regarding extension services, animal reproduction, health management, breeding and feeding with livestock farming community/professionals for increasing their profitability & livelihood which is the key way to boost national economy of the country.


The objectives of the training workshop were to provide farm advisors with an understanding of principal concepts of beef value chains, to provide an overview of the steps that how to identify and link smallholder farmers to profitable markets opportunities and also highlight success and challenges of working with smallholder farm business group etc.
Various aspects will be discuss during three days training workshop related to value chain approach, analysis, opportunities, case study, capturing a market opportunities, outcomes and management etc.

