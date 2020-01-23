3-DaysTraining of Trainers workshop on ‘WritingA Competitive Grant Proposal’ concludes at UVAS

The Department of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Institute of Public Health Lahore (IPH)arranged aconcluding ceremony of 3-Days Training of Trainers workshop on ‘WritingA Competitive Grant Proposal’ here in UVAS Veterinary Academy on Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd January, 2020) The Department of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Institute of Public Health Lahore (IPH)arranged aconcluding ceremony of 3-Days Training of Trainers workshop on ‘WritingA Competitive Grant Proposal’ here in UVAS Veterinary Academy on Thursday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani presided over the concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Chief Organizer of Training Prof DrTahirYaqub, Dean (IPH) Prof DrZarfishanTahir and number of participants from IPH were present.

Speaking on the occasion, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbaniadvised participants it is your responsibility to share your knowledge and skills with other professional which u learnt from this workshop. He said UVAS resources are always available for the professional assistance of researchers. He said UVAS Microbiology Department progressing day by day and its leadership always encouraging its faculty members for enhancing their professional competencies and their individual progress.



During three day workshop experts were delivered their informative lectures to participants on the topics of what is research, national and international funding agencies, key component of proposal, problem identification, logical frame work analysis, developing consortium and collaborations, budget preparation, developing business plan, literature search & reference management and proposal writing exercise etc.

Meanwhile, UVAS Senior Tutor Officein collaboration withPunjab Government arranged a seminar about working of ‘Qeemat Punjab mobile applicationapp’. The provincial government introduced this application to allow users to check information regarding prices of fruits, vegetables and other items of daily use. This app also allows users to make complaints against shopkeepers who are overcharging as compared to the prices already set by the market.A large number of students and faculty member were attended seminar.