31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering College Held At Karachi, 354 Students Awarded Degrees

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019) A total of 354 graduates were conferred degrees at 31st convocation of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) held at Bahria Auditorium Karachi, today. Lt General (Retd) Naweed Zaman, Rector NUST was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas, also attended the convocation.

Lt General (Retd) Naweed Zaman and Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) Commodore Habib Ur Rehman conferred degrees and medals to the graduating students. The graduating students received 03 PhD degrees, 45 Masters Degrees and 306 Bachelors degrees, during the convocation. 37 medals in various disciplines were also awarded to the outstanding students and position holders.

While addressing the audience, Rector NUST highlighted that NUST is making all out efforts to provide best engineering education to its students in multiple disciplines to meet country’s requirements.

He further apprised that due to excellence in education the university has risen to 87th position, as per QS Asian University rankings 2020 and has also retained its No.1 position among the Pakistani universities in the Asian Rankings.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commandant PNEC Commodore Habib Ur Rehman, highlighted that Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) is imparting quality education in the field of engineering and its graduates are spread across the globe in top organizations of the world, he also apprised the audience of PNEC’s recent achievements. The Commandant also informed that college has started MS in Naval Architecture last year which is the first ever and only program in this field being offered in Pakistan. The programs is aimed at meeting the critical HR requirements of Pakistan Navy and othet national organizations involved in maritime sector

A large number of officials from defence forces and civil organizations as well as parents of the graduating students attended the ceremony.