UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering College Held At Karachi, 354 Students Awarded Degrees

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering College Held At Karachi, 354 Students Awarded Degrees

A total of 354 graduates were conferred degrees at 31st convocation of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) held at Bahria Auditorium Karachi, today

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019) A total of 354 graduates were conferred degrees at 31st convocation of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) held at Bahria Auditorium Karachi, today. Lt General (Retd) Naweed Zaman, Rector NUST was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas, also attended the convocation.

Lt General (Retd) Naweed Zaman and Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) Commodore Habib Ur Rehman conferred degrees and medals to the graduating students. The graduating students received 03 PhD degrees, 45 Masters Degrees and 306 Bachelors degrees, during the convocation. 37 medals in various disciplines were also awarded to the outstanding students and position holders.

While addressing the audience, Rector NUST highlighted that NUST is making all out efforts to provide best engineering education to its students in multiple disciplines to meet country’s requirements.

He further apprised that due to excellence in education the university has risen to 87th position, as per QS Asian University rankings 2020 and has also retained its No.1 position among the Pakistani universities in the Asian Rankings.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commandant PNEC Commodore Habib Ur Rehman, highlighted that Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) is imparting quality education in the field of engineering and its graduates are spread across the globe in top organizations of the world, he also apprised the audience of PNEC’s recent achievements. The Commandant also informed that college has started MS in Naval Architecture last year which is the first ever and only program in this field being offered in Pakistan. The programs is aimed at meeting the critical HR requirements of Pakistan Navy and othet national organizations involved in maritime sector

A large number of officials from defence forces and civil organizations as well as parents of the graduating students attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Pakistan Navy Education 2020 All From Best Top Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Financial Services Authority extends MoU wit ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai World Central passenger traffic reaches 1.3m ..

12 minutes ago

Egyptian President visits ADNOC’s stand at ADIPE ..

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives astronauts Hazza Al Mansour ..

57 minutes ago

Egyptian President concludes two-day state visit t ..

57 minutes ago

ADIPEC: Inclusion and diversity can deliver busine ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.