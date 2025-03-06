Open Menu

33 Candidates Appeared In Pre-Entry Test For Admissions At SU Thatta Campus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:14 PM

33 candidates appeared in Pre-Entry Test for admissions at SU Thatta Campus

The Sindh University’s Thatta Campus conducted the pre-entry test-2025 for the second phase of admissions on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Sindh University’s Thatta Campus conducted the pre-entry test-2025 for the second phase of admissions on Thursday.

A total of 33 candidates took the test, which was held under the supervision of pro-vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi.

The SU spokesperson said in a statement that the test was conducted in a fair and transparent manner, ensuring that all candidates had an equal opportunity to demonstrate their skills and knowledge.

PVC Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi expressed her satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the test and appreciated the efforts of the university staff and administration.

Recent Stories

RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment Syst ..

RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System

56 seconds ago
 Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaratio ..

Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..

10 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orde ..

IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz

2 minutes ago
 SP Saddar Zone pays surprise visit to PS Sangjani

SP Saddar Zone pays surprise visit to PS Sangjani

2 minutes ago
 China confident in achieving its 2025 GDP growth t ..

China confident in achieving its 2025 GDP growth target: NDRC

2 minutes ago

Sugar crisis worsens as retailers announce sales’ suspension

22 minutes ago
Larkana Police significant success during encounte ..

Larkana Police significant success during encounter, most wanted by Police, two ..

2 minutes ago
 FDA kicks off tree plantation drive to add environ ..

FDA kicks off tree plantation drive to add environmental beauty

2 minutes ago
 CM Maryam removes Mayo Hospital MS over poor manag ..

CM Maryam removes Mayo Hospital MS over poor management

30 minutes ago
 SU, AMBILE to forge alliance to advance Sindhi lan ..

SU, AMBILE to forge alliance to advance Sindhi language through AI

21 minutes ago
 DPS&C annual fee increased by 8pc

DPS&C annual fee increased by 8pc

2 minutes ago
 33 candidates appeared in Pre-Entry Test for admis ..

33 candidates appeared in Pre-Entry Test for admissions at SU Thatta Campus

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education