33 Candidates Appeared In Pre-Entry Test For Admissions At SU Thatta Campus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:14 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Sindh University’s Thatta Campus conducted the pre-entry test-2025 for the second phase of admissions on Thursday.
A total of 33 candidates took the test, which was held under the supervision of pro-vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi.
The SU spokesperson said in a statement that the test was conducted in a fair and transparent manner, ensuring that all candidates had an equal opportunity to demonstrate their skills and knowledge.
PVC Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi expressed her satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the test and appreciated the efforts of the university staff and administration.
