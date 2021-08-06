UrduPoint.com

34 Disabled Students Get Electric Wheel Chairs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 34 electric wheel chairs were distributed among the male and female students with disabilities of Allama Iqbal Open University and other universities in a ceremony held here Friday at AIOU.

The Wheel Chairs were distributed under the initiative of the "Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme" in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Apart from Allama Iqbal Open University, students of other universities were also present on the occasion. Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director, Higher Education Commission was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Dean Faculty of Education, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohi-ud-Din Hashmi, Registrar Raja Umar Younis, Director Student Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed, faculty members and officers of the University were also present.

Ms. Ayesha Ikram, DG HRD, HEC and other representatives of the Higher Education Commission also attended the event.

Addressing the function, Dr. Shaista Sohail said that the government is striving to give a special and full role to the special people in society.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a feeling and passion for special students and he is trying to ensure that no special person is deprived of higher education.

Dr. Shaista Sohail along with Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood handed over certificates of ownership of electric wheelchairs to the disabled students.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that Allah Almighty has declared persons with disabilities as His favorite and it is also a fact that a person with a disability is endowed with additional abilities by Allah Almighty.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood said encourgment might enable people with disabilities to work alongside normal people.

Rana Tariq Javed, Director of Student Affairs, AIOU, said that the Open University already has made arrangements for providing free education, scholarships and wheelchair facilities to special students.

Students who received wheelchairs and their parents expressed their views on the wheelchairs distribution ceremony and said that the provision of electric wheelchairs would make their lives much easier for moving from one point to another.

