355 Dentists Graduated At AIDM Convocation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2024 | 09:13 PM

The Convocation Ceremony of Altamash Institute of Dental Medicine, (AIDM) Karachi was held here at a local hotel on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Convocation Ceremony of Altamash Institute of Dental Medicine, (AIDM) Karachi was held here at a local hotel on Thursday.

The session was chaired by the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M) TBt), Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi Prof. Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon, and President College of the Physician and Surgeon Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal (Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Presidential pride of performance). The ceremony was also attended by senior officials from the Pakistan Navy, Registrar Jinnah Sindh Medical University, and notables from medical, dental, allied health sciences fraternity, and other distinguished guests.

Addressing the audience, Chief Guest, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf (NI(M) TBt), congratulated the students, parents and faculty on their diligence and commendable performance.

He further emphasized to the audience that this convocation marks the entering of graduates into their practical lives. It is the time to return what they have received and deliver the benefits of your knowledge to the community and nation.

He expected that graduates would embark upon their professional careers and remain focused on the golden rules of ethics. and nation. He expected that graduates would embark upon their professional careers and remain focused on the golden rules of ethics.

Earlier Prof. Dr. Mohammed Hasnain Sakrani, Principal AIDM, gave his welcome address in which he expressed his immense pleasure and satisfaction that in a short span, AIDM has grown into one of the most prestigious institutes in the country. He also appreciated the initiation of Postgraduate FCPS programs in Dental Sciences.

After the welcome address, degrees were conferred by the chief guests followed by an oath-taking ceremony performed by Prof. Dr. Ambreen Afzal Ehsan Dean of Academics AIDM. Subsequently, certificates of merit and medals were awarded to the position holders. A total of 355 graduates from 5 Batches were conferred degrees of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS).

Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi Prof. Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon, in his speech congratulated the graduating students of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery program on their outstanding performance through hard work and determination.

He further added that the young graduates must present themselves in a manner that would uphold the traditions of their noble profession and bring a good name to their institution and country, by serving humanity to the best of their abilities.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal (Sitara-e-Imtiaz & Presidential pride of performance) address summarized the essence of dedication, resilience, and continuous learning, emphasizing the importance of these qualities in the journey ahead for the graduating cohort.

After the session, President AIDM Prof. Dr.Mohammad Altamash (SI) along with Principal AIDM Prof. Dr. Hasnain Sakrani, Chief Executive AIDM Dr. Shaheena Altamash, and Dean of Academics Prof. Dr. Ambreen Afzal Ehsan presented shields to the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M) TBt), Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi Prof. Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon and President College of the Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal as a token of appreciation for gracing the occasion with their presence.

