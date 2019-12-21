38 PhD, 118 M.Phil and 1467 Masters, Bachelor degrees awarded at Sindh University convocation

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :A total of 38 scholars of PhD and another 118 MS and M Phil degrees were awarded at Sindh University's 'Academic Convocation 2017-18' held at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Convention Centre in Jamshoro on Saturday.

Total 1467 successful students were awarded the masters and bachelor degrees at the ceremony which was presided over by the Pro Chancellor of public sector universities and the Advisor the Chief Minister on Universities and Boards, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

Fifty three toppers were awarded gold medals and 118 students won silver medals for their outstanding performance at the department/institute level.

Gold medals, silver medals, special medals and recognition certificates were awarded to teachers, other prominent personalities, officers and employees of the varsity in recognition of their meritorious services in the education sector.

Special gold medals were awarded to Prof. Asif Qazi, Badar Abro, Dr. Khalid Talpur, Dr. Nasreen Memon and Advocate Jhamat Jhethanand in recognition of their meritorious services.

Besides, special gold medals were awarded to Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed Memon, Prof. Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghani Shaikh, Prof. Dr. Shahabuddin Memon, Prof. Dr. Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar in recognition of their research and academic services while the Controller of Examinations University of Sindh Murtaza Sial, officer of Public Relation section Rashid Ali Salawat, Abid Ali Pathan and Karma Sanjrani were also awarded gold medals in recognition of their best performance.

In recognition over outstanding services honorary shields were awarded to Dr. Hafiz Munir Ahmed Khan, Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani, Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, Dr. Fareeda Shaikh, Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Peerzada, Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa, Dr. Ghulam Ali Buriro, Ms. Nargis, Iqbal Jatoi, Rasheed Ahmed Shahani, Shoukat, Dr. Jabeen Bhutto, Mian Ahmed Aleem Pasha, Shahid Shaikh, Dr. Tufail Hussain Shah, Dr. Ambar Rehana Solangi, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Mahesar, Dr. Amna Baloch, Dr. Muhammad Ali Ghoto, Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahessar, Dr. Muddasar Iqbal Arain, Dr. Ghulam Ali Jareeko, Dr. Ghazal Kazim, Dr. Muhammad Aqeel Bhutto, Dr. Ambreen Zaib Khaskheli, Dr. Fiza Qureshi, Dr. Waqas Jameel, Dr. Amanullah Mahar, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Rind, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Chandio, Dr. Irfan Ahmed Shaikh and Dr. Zainul Abdeen Sodhar.

Eight students were awarded Dr. N A Baloch special gold medal on their outstanding positions.

The convocation president Pro Chancellor General Universities in Sindh and Special Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in his address on the occasion said that higher education was fundamental to the growth of economy of the present knowledge-based society. It contributed to income growth, labor productivity, entrepreneurial energy and the quality of life. It enhanced social mobility, encouraged political participation, strengthened civil society and promoted democratic governance through creation of new knowledge; which served as a catalyst for rapid development. Economic growth was the most important factor in poverty alleviation and improvement in quality of life of people at all levels of society.

"I am happy to note SU is progressing by leaps and bounds under able leadership of its Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat", Advisor Khuhro said.

Advisor Khuhro further said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had a vision and a commitment to transform Pakistan into a modern nation state; a dream and desire which she believed could not materialize without quality higher education; and youth empowerment. This is one reason why she wanted each district in Sindh to have an independent University.

This mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was carried forward by Honorable Asif Ali Zardari, Co-Chairman, Pakistan Peoples' Party as he issued Sindh University directives to establish its campuses at rural districts of Sindh.

"I may partake that our worthy Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his learned sisters Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also cherish the dream of giving people of Sindh best higher education institutions. Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls at Shaheed Benazirabad established in 2016 is just an example of this dream", Mr. Khuhro added.

SU Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat in his speech said that the given age was essentially the age of youth who served as their national life line. It was pleasant to note that 64% of Pakistan's total population comprised youth below the age of 30, wherein, another 29% is between 19 to 28 years of age. In the world perspective, youth population was their greatest strength, resource and power.

Dr. Burfat opined that they were witnessing an increasing trend of youth taking over governments as executives. The glaring latest examples in this context are of Finland with a Prime Minister of 34 years, Ukrainian Prime Minister is of 35 years and North Korean Prime Minister is of 35 years. This was a wonderful trend and I hope one-day youth would lead and prosper Pakistan too.

"I avail this opportunity also to share with you the success story of University of Sindh in the last three years, commencing from the day I assumed office as its Vice-Chancellor some of this story highlights include launching of student attendance, admissions, results, documentation and other such student friendly online systems through introduction of E-portal mechanism for the first time, ISO Certification, winning of QS Asia ranking, enhanced research engagement through meritorious acquisition of financial, research, academic and professional grants, improved academia-industry interface, more vibrant university-community activism through signing of MoUs with in-and-outside the country organizations, universities and higher education institutions, higher M.S. and Ph.D. intake and production, amazingly superior travel grant and research project funding to university teacher and scholars by higher education commission and other foreign academic donor agencies, more cordial, gender -friendly student-oriented, youth-centered, quality-based and result-oriented working environment on competitive, open, transparent merit basis, more superior health and hygiene profile of the University and a much better landscape setting that has turned Sindh University campus into an ideal, idyllic place. In addition, we have also constructed a very beautiful entrance gate of the University, boundary wall around the campus, and converted the campus into a state-of the-art teaching-learning institution with improved security, rich plantation and a clean look. An efficient data centre, smart class rooms, timely results and timely academic Calendar are some other successful features of the university. At this point, I would like to congratulate faculty and officials of University of Sindh specially, Controller of Examinations and his team upon efficient improvements made in the management and conduct of annual examinations. We have added value to our degree by introducing several reforms, changes and improvements in the system in this context", the Vice Chancellor added.

Secretary Convocation Prof. Dr. Abdullah Dayo presented note of thanks; whereas Dr. Mahmood-ul- Hassan Mughal and Dr. Sumera Umrani moderated the proceedings of the Convocation.