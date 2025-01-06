384 EUM Students Get Honhaar Scholarship
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday awarded scholarships and financial assistance to 384 high-achieving students of Emerson University Multan (EUM) at the third Honhaar Scholarship distribution ceremony held at Bahauddin Zakariya University.
The scholarship recipients included 214 male and 170 female students from various districts across Punjab, such as Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Jahanian, Jallalpur Jattan, Jhang, Kabirwala, Khanewal, Kot Addu, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Taunsa, Vehari, and Toba Tek Singh.
The scholarships were awarded based on a rigorous selection process conducted by Emerson University’s Scholarship and Financial Aid Committee, adhering to the eligibility criteria set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Students achieving a minimum of 65 pc marks in arts disciplines and 70 pc in science disciplines qualified for consideration.
The Honhaar Scholarship Programme, launched by the Punjab Higher Education Commission, aims to support 30,000 students annually, providing financial assistance to 120,000 students over four years.
Each recipient is awarded PKR 100,000 to help ease financial pressures and promote academic excellence.
Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated the scholarship recipients and announced several new initiatives, including a laptop distribution scheme, an electric bike programme, interest-free loans, and advanced IT training opportunities. “These measures are part of our broader vision to equip our youth with the tools they need to excel in a competitive world,” she added.
Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat commended EUM for its dedication to fostering academic achievement. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ramzan presented a commemorative souvenir to the chief minister, acknowledging her unwavering support for education.
“This scholarship program not only relieves students of financial burdens but also inspires them to pursue academic excellence,” Dr. Ramzan noted, adding, “It reflects the chief minister’s vision for a knowledge-driven society.”
The Honhaar Scholarship Programme continues to serve as a beacon of hope, empowering Punjab’s youth to achieve their academic and professional aspirations.
