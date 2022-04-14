39th academic council meeting of Gomal university held

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The 39th academic council meeting of Gomal University was held under the chairmanship of vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed here on Thursday.

Deans of all departments including Registrar and other members were also present on the occasion.

The agenda of the meeting was presented by the Registrar Prof. Dr. Nematullah Babar before the members.

Various committees were also formed in the meeting with the approval of the board of studies of different departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that special focus was being given to promote research-based education and laboratories had been well-equipped with necessary equipment to achieve this objective.

He further said a committee had been constituted to make all necessary preparation for holding convocation at the university Gomal University soon.