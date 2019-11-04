UrduPoint.com
39th Allama Iqbal Declamation Begins At Government College University

The 39th All Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Bilingual Declamation (AIBD) on Monday began at the Government College University (GCU) under the auspices of its Debating Society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The 39th All Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Bilingual Declamation (AIBD) on Monday began at the Government College University (GCU) under the auspices of its Debating Society.

According to GCU spokesperson, about 40 teams from top educational institutions including Pakistan Air Force academy Risalpur, UET, Kinnaird College, KEMU, Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur, Punjab University, University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and University of Karachi were contesting for the coveted team trophy and best speaker awards at the two-day event spread over three sessions.

The substantive topics that remained closely contested by the teams on the first day were: "No nation is safe from the threat of climate change.", "The time for petty politics is well and truly past.", "History is a nightmare from which I am trying to awake." and "Democracy has never been allowed to take root in our soil." In the humorous category, the participants enthralled the audience with their wit and humour particularly on the topics: "What is done cannot be undone.

", "Fools rush in where angels fear to tread", "Those who do not complain are never pitied.", and "There is a method to my madness." In the urdu category, the youth punctuated their speeches with fiery verses of Mirza Ghalib, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Habib Jalib.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi emphasised that higher education institutes must offer environment and space conducive to meaningful discourse on issues of national and international importance.

Dr Asghar Zaidi said that we have the enviable honour of hosting some of the most refined debaters, who explore the subtle nuances of life in a soulful manner.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of the GCU Debating Society for organizing a mega debating event this year.

He further said the Best English Speaker of AIBD would be awarded with the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medal and a cash prize while the Best Urdu Speaker would receive the Dr Majeed Nizami Medal.

