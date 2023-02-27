3rd BLCF started at Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Monday

The third edition of the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival (BLCF) was started at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The third edition of the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival (BLCF) was started at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here Monday.

All Punjab Qirat and Naat competitions were held on the first day. Hafiz Muneed-ur-Rehman of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur won the Qirat competition, Urwa Fatima of Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan remained second while Muhammad Hasan Shair of Sargodha University took third position in the competitions.

In the Naat competition, Zohair Abbas of Government College University Lahore won the first position, Muzamil Inam of the University of Sargodha got second position and Jawad Azhar of Government College University Faisalabad remained third.

The All Punjab Speech Competitions of various categories including urdu (Serious), English (Serious), and English, Urdu and Punjabi (Humorous) were also held.

Alumni March Past was taken out which was led by Vice Chancellor of the University Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob along with seasoned politician and literary personality Tabish Alwari and President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zulfiqar Maan.

Media lunch was also part of the opening day in which representatives of various media organizations participated.