UrduPoint.com

3rd BLCF Started At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 08:56 PM

3rd BLCF started at Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Monday

The third edition of the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival (BLCF) was started at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The third edition of the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival (BLCF) was started at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here Monday.

All Punjab Qirat and Naat competitions were held on the first day. Hafiz Muneed-ur-Rehman of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur won the Qirat competition, Urwa Fatima of Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan remained second while Muhammad Hasan Shair of Sargodha University took third position in the competitions.

In the Naat competition, Zohair Abbas of Government College University Lahore won the first position, Muzamil Inam of the University of Sargodha got second position and Jawad Azhar of Government College University Faisalabad remained third.

The All Punjab Speech Competitions of various categories including urdu (Serious), English (Serious), and English, Urdu and Punjabi (Humorous) were also held.

Alumni March Past was taken out which was led by Vice Chancellor of the University Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob along with seasoned politician and literary personality Tabish Alwari and President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zulfiqar Maan.

Media lunch was also part of the opening day in which representatives of various media organizations participated.

Related Topics

Punjab Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Chamber Ghazi March GCU GCUF IUB University Of Sargodha Commerce Media All Industry

Recent Stories

Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

33 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to ensure impleme ..

Commissioner directs authorities to ensure implementation of one-dish law at wed ..

22 minutes ago
 NA body approves budgetary proposals amounting to ..

NA body approves budgetary proposals amounting to Rs 293.562m for Narcotics Divi ..

22 minutes ago
 US Undersecretary of State Nuland Declares World N ..

US Undersecretary of State Nuland Declares World Now in 'Post-Post Cold War Peri ..

22 minutes ago
 UNIDO Cluster Development Agents Training PAIDAR P ..

UNIDO Cluster Development Agents Training PAIDAR Programme concludes in Sindh

22 minutes ago
 MQM-P calls for implementation of SC's order to ma ..

MQM-P calls for implementation of SC's order to make Urdu medium of language

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.