BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) A two-day international conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social Sciences has started under the auspices of Department of Social Work, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

The Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar inaugurated the conference. The theme of this year's conference is 'Building Resilient and Sustainable Communities: Challenges and Prospectus'.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Government Emerson College University Multan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Former Provincial Minister and Chairperson of Community Foundation Lahore Shaheen Atiqur Rehman, Social Leader Kainat Raza, Mudassar Riaz Director General Social Welfare Punjab, Zafar Iqbal Chairman NGO Multan, Prof. Dr. Dr. Rubina Bhatti Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Uzma Ashiq Department of Social Work University of Punjab, Dr. Balarajjuku Thompson River University Canada, Dr. Wichong Sena Thailand, Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha focal person delivered keynote speeches.

The VC Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar in his opening address, welcomed the delegates and said that IUB is a world-class university where world-class teaching and research is going on in more than 300 subjects. The university has achieved a prominent position for teaching and research innovation in social sciences. Which is acknowledged by world-level ranking institutions. The study and research of multi-disciplinary subjects in the social sciences are essential for building functional, diverse and sustainable societies.

Our mission is to produce future leaders who can face social, economic, and cultural challenges at regional and global levels with knowledge, ability, character, and skills.

Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti said that conferences, workshops, seminars, webinars, symposiums, and community awareness programs are organized at the national and international level for the promotion of education and multidisciplinary research culture in Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The conference will help to identify new avenues of collaboration and cooperation between different dimensions of the social sciences.

Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, the focal person of the conference, welcomed the national and international delegates participating in the conference. He said that the distinguished guests will enjoy academic activities at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur as well as Bahawalpur culture, historical places, and traditional hospitality.

Moderators of the conference, Dr. Muhammad Jaffar Witto, Dr. Ayesha Naz, and Muhammad Ramiz Mohsin presented the details of the first-day session.

On this occasion, Arsha Shafiq's book 'Youth and Transparency' was also launched. The topics on social work, welfare and development, climate change and food security, gender equality, social development and sustainability, psychological and social dimensions of sustainable development, community collaboration and cooperation, technology and social media will be discussed on other days of the conference.