Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:55 PM

The third International Conference on Teaching and Learning has started here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The third International Conference on Teaching and Learning has started here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Thursday.

As many as 300 delegates from Belgium, Canada, UK and Pakistani Universities were participating in the two-day international event being held in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Commission.

IUB Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob inaugurated the conference while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, National Skills University Islamabad Vice Chancellor delivered keynote address on teaching workplace skills.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his address said that at present, new paradigms were shrinking our world. Innovations were the intersection of ideas. Information and communication technologies were emerging as the new powerful means of transferring knowledge for better and result-oriented teaching and learning.

The future research would be based upon the exploration of the impact of Information Communication Technology on students' learning achievements. In this scenario, the IUB has a distinct record of achievements in the field of education, and research right from its inception in 1975.

It has always been active in establishing collaborative linkage with reputed institutions, international academic bodies and with well-known organizations for achieving excellence on the basis of electronic technology.

The academic excellence has put IUB at the eleventh position out of 73 general category higher education institutions in the country.

The IUB has been playing a significant role to help the region by capacity building of the faculty and students since its establishment in the year 1975.

The IUB provide tenth of millions of rupees each year to the departments of natural and social sciences and the associated constituent professional colleges of engineering, agriculture, veterinary, eastern conventional medicines and arts and design to establish the state-of-the-art researchers.

The IUB has awarded outstanding research incentives to the faculty that commensurate with the quality and impact factor of their research papers. Our graduates and doctors are serving the humanity in all fields at national and international institutions. We are open to the community by introducing several civic service and co-curricular activities. Prof. Dr. Akhtar Ali, Dean Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain, Chairman, Department of Education and Dr. Abid Shahzad, Founder and Chief Organizer of the conference also spoke on this occasion.

