4-day Arts & Literature Festival Starts At UAF
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 08:24 PM
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday opened a four-day 9th Lyallpur Arts & Literature Festival
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday opened a four-day 9th Lyallpur Arts & Literature Festival.
The Office of Senior Tutor UAF organized the festival and students belonging to about 50 universities of the country will take part in different competitions of the festival which would help refurbish their natural capabilities.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the festival while Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Dr Asim Aqeel, Dr Fahad Rasul, Dr Umair Gull, Urfa Bin Tahir and others were also present on the occasion.
The festival comprised Qirat & Naat competitions, Rotary Youth Leadership Award, Punjabi Natara, Quiz competition, Radio Buzz, Qawali Night, parliamentary debating competition, policy making workshop, art of motion and Mushara, agri media fest, war of minds, business idea competition, etc.
A large number of literature lovers turned up to the university in droves.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said it was the need of the hour to cultivate the minds of the youth with literary activities and connect them with our rich norms and values that would spread the fragrance of love, tolerance and sacrifice.
He said it was the annual ritual of the university to hold a literature festival that provides a platform to students to compete and showcase their talent.
He said that effective communication skills were the pathway of the success and prosperity in life.
Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali said, "We have to inculcate our rich values in the youth. Nations, which forget their culture, diminish from the map of the world."
He said that the university was making an all-out effort to sharpen the skills of its students and expose them before the audience.
Recent Stories
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub
FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters
China's top political advisory body starts annual session
43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death
RMC inaugurates annual sports gala
Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stabili ..
Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned
Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation
More Stories From Education
-
Over 88 percent of Science group students pass SSC part I exam2 days ago
-
SU offers admissions under self finance programs2 days ago
-
SU announces second semester exams from March 133 days ago
-
Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) organizes training worksh ..3 days ago
-
PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-253 days ago
-
BISE Hyderabad to announce SSC-I result exams on March 23 days ago
-
Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Education concluded at AIOU4 days ago
-
IIUI's research priority based approach led to meaningful progress in ranking: Rector4 days ago
-
Every proposal for teachers welfare to be considered; VC4 days ago
-
AIOU honors Kashmiri student Naseem Abdul Kareem for outstanding performance5 days ago
-
Mehran University’s students secure first position in Sindh games5 days ago
-
UAJK, P&D Department forge MoU for strategic policy research5 days ago