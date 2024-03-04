Open Menu

4-day Arts & Literature Festival Starts At UAF

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 08:24 PM

4-day Arts & Literature Festival starts at UAF

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday opened a four-day 9th Lyallpur Arts & Literature Festival

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday opened a four-day 9th Lyallpur Arts & Literature Festival.

The Office of Senior Tutor UAF organized the festival and students belonging to about 50 universities of the country will take part in different competitions of the festival which would help refurbish their natural capabilities.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the festival while Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Dr Asim Aqeel, Dr Fahad Rasul, Dr Umair Gull, Urfa Bin Tahir and others were also present on the occasion.

The festival comprised Qirat & Naat competitions, Rotary Youth Leadership Award, Punjabi Natara, Quiz competition, Radio Buzz, Qawali Night, parliamentary debating competition, policy making workshop, art of motion and Mushara, agri media fest, war of minds, business idea competition, etc.

A large number of literature lovers turned up to the university in droves.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said it was the need of the hour to cultivate the minds of the youth with literary activities and connect them with our rich norms and values that would spread the fragrance of love, tolerance and sacrifice.

He said it was the annual ritual of the university to hold a literature festival that provides a platform to students to compete and showcase their talent.

He said that effective communication skills were the pathway of the success and prosperity in life.

Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali said, "We have to inculcate our rich values in the youth. Nations, which forget their culture, diminish from the map of the world."

He said that the university was making an all-out effort to sharpen the skills of its students and expose them before the audience.

Related Topics

World Business Natara Agri Media From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Love

Recent Stories

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

11 minutes ago

NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises

11 minutes ago
 Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

11 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

11 minutes ago
 FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

11 minutes ago
 China's top political advisory body starts annual ..

China's top political advisory body starts annual session

9 minutes ago
43 countries demand international probe into Naval ..

43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death

9 minutes ago
 RMC inaugurates annual sports gala

RMC inaugurates annual sports gala

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for prop ..

Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stabili ..

9 minutes ago
 Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned

Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned

10 minutes ago
 Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ra ..

Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan

7 minutes ago
 ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education