4-day Arts & Literature Festival starts at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday opened a four-day 9th Lyallpur Arts & Literature Festival.

The Office of Senior Tutor UAF organized the festival and students belonging to about 50 universities of the country will take part in different competitions of the festival which would help refurbish their natural capabilities.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the festival while Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Dr Asim Aqeel, Dr Fahad Rasul, Dr Umair Gull, Urfa Bin Tahir and others were also present on the occasion.

The festival comprised Qirat & Naat competitions, Rotary Youth Leadership Award, Punjabi Natara, Quiz competition, Radio Buzz, Qawali Night, parliamentary debating competition, policy making workshop, art of motion and Mushara, agri media fest, war of minds, business idea competition, etc.

A large number of literature lovers turned up to the university in droves.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said it was the need of the hour to cultivate the minds of the youth with literary activities and connect them with our rich norms and values that would spread the fragrance of love, tolerance and sacrifice.

He said it was the annual ritual of the university to hold a literature festival that provides a platform to students to compete and showcase their talent.

He said that effective communication skills were the pathway of the success and prosperity in life.

Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali said, "We have to inculcate our rich values in the youth. Nations, which forget their culture, diminish from the map of the world."

He said that the university was making an all-out effort to sharpen the skills of its students and expose them before the audience.