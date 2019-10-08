UrduPoint.com
4-day Moot On Islam, Int'l Humanitarian Law Commences At International Islamic University Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:27 PM

A four-day regional conference on Islam and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) organized by the Shariah Academy of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) commenced here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A four-day regional conference on islam and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) organized by the Shariah academy of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) commenced here on Tuesday.

The conference has been organized in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which was attended by the Islamic scholars from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and all the provinces of Pakistan representing various universities.

The course contents include protection of cultural property, command responsibility: Islam & IHL perspectives, acts prohibited in war (IHL perspective), acts prohibited in war (Islamic law perspective), enforcement mechanism of IHL, relevance of Siyar & contemporary Muslim Ummah and Islamic law of Siyar and curriculum of madaris and universities.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Dragana Kojic, Head of Delegations (ICRC) elaborated activities of ICRC in Pakistan. She said there were similarities in IHL and Islamic teachings on human rights and the training course would be a platform to identify those similarities.

She said the ICRC and Islamic organizations such as Shariah Academy had common objectives, which brought both sides more closely to serve the humanity. She also told about ICRC activities amid natural calamities.

Rector IIUI Dr Masoom Yasinzai said Islam had given special place to humanitarian laws. He said Islam was a complete religion which had discussed all the prerogatives of humans in detail.

He said the course was an important opportunity to find out similarities in Geneva Convention agreements and Islamic laws. Talking about the violation of human rights in Kashmir, IIUI Rector said such violations lead to carnage. He urged international fraternity to protect the rights of Kashmiris who were besieged for months. He also called upon the participants to disseminate results of the course in the Muslim societies.

Dr Muhammad Mushtaq, DG, Shariah Academy apprised the participants about the contents and objectives of the course. He hoped the activity will further broaden the exposure of participants after detailed discussion on International and Islamic humanitarian laws.

