4-Days Training Program on Calf Rearing & Feedlot fattening Techniques for KPK livestock farmers concludes

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021) The Veterinary Academy of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged Four-Days Training Program on Calf Rearing & Feedlot fattening, slaughtering Techniques and conducted exposure visits of farm houses and slaughter houses for the capacity building of livestock farmers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding session of the training programme and distributed certificates among participants while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Project Director L&DD KPK Dr Qazi Zia-ur-Rehman and 16 livestock farmers from KPK were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad advised the KPK farmers that in the modern period of science by using latest technologies farmers can enhance their livestock production through sharing knowledge and experience with each other.

He also sought suggestions/ feedback from participants that how to make such training more productive for next batches. He said in future meat export can also play vital role in the profitability of livestock farming community.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that livestock is the real wealth of Pakistan. He said it is direly needed for livestock farmer while selection of dairy animals conduct blood test to diagnose disease, by utilizing knowledge and skills in nutrition to save money and health care is necessary to enhance their profitability.