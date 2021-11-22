UrduPoint.com

4 Govt Teachers Removed From Services In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:42 PM

4 Govt teachers removed from services in IIOJK

:In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in continuation of termination drive against local employees, the Indian authorities sacked four teachers from their services in the Kashmir valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in continuation of termination drive against local employees, the Indian authorities sacked four teachers from their services in the Kashmir valley.

The Director of school education Kashmir (DSEK) in four separate orders said the employees were removed from the services for being absent from schools, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The teachers who were terminated from their jobs included Alka Tak (Baramulla), Rubeena Kakroo (Baramulla), Waseem Gull (Ganderbal) and Ajay Butt (Islamabad district).

Related Topics

India Islamabad Education Jammu Tak Media From Jobs

Recent Stories

Chase takes five wickets for West Indies to end Sr ..

Chase takes five wickets for West Indies to end Sri Lanka on 386

49 seconds ago
 COVID-19 uncovers UK's vulnerability to whole-syst ..

COVID-19 uncovers UK's vulnerability to whole-system emergencies: report

50 seconds ago
 Steps being taken for protection of journalists ri ..

Steps being taken for protection of journalists rights: Fawad

52 seconds ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

10 minutes ago
 Fruit exports up by 21.29 percent in 4 months

Fruit exports up by 21.29 percent in 4 months

10 minutes ago
 Hong Kong shares close lower Monday 22nd Nov, 2021 ..

Hong Kong shares close lower Monday 22nd Nov, 2021

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.