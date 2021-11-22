4 Govt teachers removed from services in IIOJK

:In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in continuation of termination drive against local employees, the Indian authorities sacked four teachers from their services in the Kashmir valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in continuation of termination drive against local employees, the Indian authorities sacked four teachers from their services in the Kashmir valley.

The Director of school education Kashmir (DSEK) in four separate orders said the employees were removed from the services for being absent from schools, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The teachers who were terminated from their jobs included Alka Tak (Baramulla), Rubeena Kakroo (Baramulla), Waseem Gull (Ganderbal) and Ajay Butt (Islamabad district).