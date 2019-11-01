UrduPoint.com
400 Opportunities Offered To IAGS Graduates At Punjab University Job Fair

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:20 PM

400 opportunities offered to IAGS graduates at Punjab University job fair

Punjab University's Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) organised a one-day event titled 'Entrepreneurship & Agri- Business Development Ideas and Job Fair' in collaboration with Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan and SA Group, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab University's Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) organised a one-day event titled 'Entrepreneurship & Agri- Business Development Ideas and Job Fair' in collaboration with Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan and SA Group, on Friday.

IAGS Director, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider highlighted the theme of job fair and informed students about entrepreneurship and agri business ideas.

Dr M Shafiq and Tariq Tanvir emphasized on the basic concepts and ideas of beautification of the environment and also how business could be started. It was also proposed to discuss their current transformation, modification and developments.

More than 40 agri business industries displayed their stalls and got chances to meet agriculture students.

A job fair was also part of the event so that agriculture industry should have the chance to meet students who are job-searcher in innovative agri-business ideas.

More than 400 jobs were offered by different companies to the IAGS graduates.

Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar presented shields to the guests and certificates to the participants. He also appreciated the efforts of Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Director, Institute of Agricultural Sciences.

Punjab University Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Shoaib Afzal Malik, CEO, SA Group, Umer Farooq, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Youth and sports Affairs, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Minister for Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection Team participated in the event.

