41 Disabled Students Get Scholarships In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

Centre for Disabled (NASHEMAN) of the Social Welfare and Baitul Maal department Faisalabad on Wednesday distributed scholarships of Rs 73,760 among 41 under-training special students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : Centre for Disabled (NASHEMAN) of the Social Welfare and Baitul Maal department Faisalabad on Wednesday distributed scholarships of Rs 73,760 among 41 under-training special students.

President Anjuman Tajran Khawaja Shahid Razaq Sikka and Director Social Welfare Mian Muhammad Zahid gave away cheques to disabled students.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Khalid Bashir, Superintendent NISHEMAN Farooq Butt and others were present on the occasion.

Shahid Razaq Sikka said that rehabilitation of special persons was collective responsibility, adding that efforts of institutions imparting training for disabled were laudable.

