411 Mawhiba students pursue education at most prestigious international universities by beginning of 2023

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The number of excellence program students of the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) who are admitted at the most prestigious international universities reached 411 students between the inception of the program and the beginning of 2023.

In a press statement, Mawhiba said the universities that students joined include: Harvard, Stanford, Princeton, Colombia, Cornell, Pennsylvania, New York, California Berkeley, California Los Angeles, Washington, and Johns Hopkins universities.

Mawhiba added that the Kingdom's experience had become the focus of world conferences for review among experts of talented people around the world, stressing that this is a national investment in talented people and has an effective impact on society.

The foundation announced last year that 356 students from the Excellence Program 2022 received admission to the world's most prestigious universities after joining training workshops in cooperation with a specialized consulting firm, where students underwent multiple biographical training, how to fill admission forms, prepare files on voluntary work and extracurricular activities carried out by students during their studies in general education, especially as one of the most prominent requirements for admission to the world's best universities.

The excellence program for prestigious universities is an integrated training program for the qualification and preparation of the best students wishing to study at prestigious universities. It lasts for one year, starting from the second semester of the second secondary grade until the student receives admission to the university.