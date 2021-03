42 schools closed on violations of anti corona SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration on Tuesday sealed 42 schools in different localities on violation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The teams of district administration conducted inspections of various schools at Faqirabad, Hashtnagri, Lahori, Warsak Road, Gulbahar, and Zaryab Colony where 42 schools were sealed due to not following government notified SOPs.

The sealed schools included Frontier Model, Warsak Public, Smart, Mashroom Montessori, International Tarbia, Lyceum and Al-Elum and others.