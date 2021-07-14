UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

45 Students Of Sanatzar Get Certificates

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:12 PM

45 students of Sanatzar get certificates

Certificates were distributed among passing out students of different courses in District Industrial Home (Sanatzar) here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Certificates were distributed among passing out students of different courses in District Industrial Home (Sanatzar) here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Nasir Chadarr and Manager Zahida Naz distributed the certificates among 45 students that had passed silk, painting, cooking and baking courses.

Deputy Director Nasir Chadarr said that equal opportunities of seeking knowledge werebeing provided to women to empower them.

Related Topics

Nasir Women Silkbank Limited

Recent Stories

Tahmin Ghandapur, Sahir declared fastest Athletes ..

34 seconds ago

Sewerage system being activated in city: WASA VC

36 seconds ago

Over 6.549 mln tons of wheat stocks available for ..

37 seconds ago

SCO Foreign Ministers Urge All Sides of Afghan Con ..

39 seconds ago

PTI govt takes innovative steps for country's upli ..

4 minutes ago

696,337 people vaccinated against Corona in Faisal ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.