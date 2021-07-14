45 students of Sanatzar get certificates

Certificates were distributed among passing out students of different courses in District Industrial Home (Sanatzar) here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Certificates were distributed among passing out students of different courses in District Industrial Home (Sanatzar) here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Nasir Chadarr and Manager Zahida Naz distributed the certificates among 45 students that had passed silk, painting, cooking and baking courses.

Deputy Director Nasir Chadarr said that equal opportunities of seeking knowledge werebeing provided to women to empower them.