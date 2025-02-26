Open Menu

473 Graduated From Aga Khan University

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 10:34 PM

473 graduated from Aga Khan University

The Aga Khan University (AKU) on Wednesday held a convocation ceremony, conferring degrees on 473 women and men in the presence of Princess Zahra Aga Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Aga Khan University (AKU) on Wednesday held a convocation ceremony, conferring degrees on 473 women and men in the presence of Princess Zahra Aga Khan.

The ceremony paid tribute to the University's late Founder and first Chancellor, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. Prince Rahim Aga Khan V was welcomed as the new Chancellor, while Princess Zahra took on the role of Pro-Chancellor."

Students earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in 16 different fields in nursing, medicine and education. More than 70 percent of the graduates are women. To date, AKU has awarded nearly 16,000 degrees, diplomas and postgraduate certificates in Pakistan, said a statement.

“Our founding Chancellor once said that the cornerstone of his vision was opportunity – the opportunity to build a better life for oneself and one’s family,” President Sulaiman Shahabuddin said. “In Pakistan, His Highness created opportunities for millions of people through AKU and the AKDN. Looking out at the Class of 2024 today, I see women and men who are, without question, ready to play their part in creating a world that is rich in opportunity.

The longest-serving member of AKU’s board of Trustees, Princess Zahra was appointed by Prince Rahim Aga Khan V to serve as the University’s Pro-Chancellor and act on his behalf. Her appointment was announced by Chair of the Board of Trustees Zakir Mahmood.

“Princess Zahra’s appointment shows the strong commitment of His Highness to build on and advance the legacy of our founding Chancellor and his conviction in the mission and vision of the University,” Zakir Mahmood said. He cited Princess Zahra’s deep understanding of AKU’s plans, programs and founding vision, and her close involvement in its growth and evolution over two decades.

Saira Parveen received the school of Nursing and Midwifery’s Outstanding Graduate Award, and Shahnoor Ahmed received the Medical College’s Best Graduate Award.

Associate Professor Shabina Ariff and Professor Sarah Saleem received the Award of Excellence in Research, Dean Adil Haider received the Award of Distinction and Professor Muhammad Rizwan Khan received the Award of Excellence in Teaching.

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28

21 minutes ago
 Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues ..

Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos ..

9 minutes ago
 Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations

Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- ..

Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects

11 minutes ago
 Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minist ..

Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, co ..

Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker

9 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Tr ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region

51 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; a ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan

1 hour ago
 Police arrest absconder

Police arrest absconder

5 minutes ago
 District Aman Committee meets to ensure peaceful R ..

District Aman Committee meets to ensure peaceful Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Literature Festival 2025: Experts Discuss ..

Pakistan Literature Festival 2025: Experts Discuss Climate Change Impacts

5 minutes ago
 Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive securi ..

Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive security plan for Ramazan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education