4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Conference Begins At UVAS

Thu 09th September 2021

4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Conference begins at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore in collaboration with World Poultry Science Association (WPSA) and Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) organised fourth 2-days WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Conference here at City Campus Lahore on Thursday

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (S.I) presided over the inaugural session of the conference while President Pakistan Branch of WPSA Mian J.M.

Javaid Rathore, Chairperson of the Conference/Senior Vice President WPSA-Pakistan Dr Hanif Nazir Chaudhary, Pro Vice-Chancellor/President PVMC Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chief organizer President WPSA Punjab Dr Asim Mahmood were present.

A large number of academicians from different universities, researchers, veterinarians, professionals/scientists from veterinary/animal sciences, medical sciences, public health/environmental sciences and stakeholders from poultry industries and national and international experts from different countries attended through video link.
Addressing the inaugural session, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that one health is a collaborative, multispectral and trans disciplinary approach which working at the local, regional, national and global level with the aim of achieving precise health outcomes that granting the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment.

He said this conference will provide a platform to bring together academia, researchers, farmers, professionals and industrialists to share their relevant research work and learn basics and advance approaches linked to one health, researchable problem and current challenges which will help the process of making new discoveries and then transforming them into products and services for the marketplace he added.

He also said UVAS is offering high quality technical academic programs and focusing on research activities, healthy food production and economic development.
Mian J.M. Javaid Rathore said that the conference will provide oppertunities for networking between the industrial and scientific community to discuss challenges in the area of one health, AMR, alternative to antibiotic, biosecurity and biosafety and food security and consumer education and effort for coming new developments in one health.


Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said various aspects will be discussed during two days conference related to one health including AMR /AMU, zoonosis, poultry health & welfare, bacteriology, biosafety & biosecurity, virology, environmental factors contributing to one health, international trends, human and one health etc.
The objectives of the conference are to strengthen interaction and communication and to achieve joint collaboration between physician, veterinarian and all stakeholders to improve various features of the one health and well-being of humans, animals and the environment.

