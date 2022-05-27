5-day training course for livestock officers on ‘Learning Technologies of Pasteurized & Flavored Milk’ completes at UVAS

The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) organised a five days training course on ‘Learning Technologies of Pasteurized & Flavored Milk’ under the project ‘Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers & Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain’ at City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022) The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) organised a five days training course on ‘Learning Technologies of Pasteurized & Flavored Milk’ under the project ‘Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers & Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain’ at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Director General Production Livestock Department Dr Nadeem Badar co-chaired the concluding ceremony of training course. Dr Nasim Ahmad gave away shields to the resource persons while Dr Nadeem Badar distributed certificates among participants. Director Livestock Rawalpindi Division Dr Sarfraz Ahmad Chattha, Director Planning & Development Livestock Department Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 15 participants (livestock officers, dairy professionals and farmers) from public and private sector dairy industry were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad thanked Livestock Department for providing financial assistance to make this project successful.

He said UVAS is working closely with dairy industry and being professionals it is our responsibility to play lead role as a master trainer to train other professionals and spread the latest knowledge regarding pasteurize, value addition and processing among other professionals for the profitability of livestock farming community. Dr Nadeem Badar said human resource is the real assets of livestock department and such professional trainings are necessary to conduct at divisional level for the enhancement of technical skills of livestock professionals. Dr Ashraf and Dr Sarfraz spoke about the importance of capacity building trainings of professionals to strengthen livestock and dairy sector.

Various aspects have been discussed during five days training course related to modern dairy farming practices with hygiene milking, feasibility of modern dairy farming & cost-saving techniques, standardization & homogenization of pasteurized & flavored milk, production of flavored milk & its packaging process, advanced pasteurization techniques used in dairy industry, practical demonstration of dairy machinery & its process, food safety & quality of pasteurized milk etc.