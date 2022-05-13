5-days Livestock Management Course of KP Hazara division veterinary professionals complete at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the project “Livelihood Improvement through Livestock Development in Hazara Division KP” organised five day Livestock Management Course here at UVAS Veterinary Academy

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the project “Livelihood Improvement through Livestock Development in Hazara Division KP” organised five day Livestock Management Course here at UVAS Veterinary Academy.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants while Project Manager Dr Muhammad Zafran Turk, Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram, Dr Zahid and a number of participants were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS is a national university imparting professional knowledge and skills to livestock professionals for their capacity building. He advised participants to spread knowledge which you learnt from this training among other professionals through social media so that maximum impact could be achieved.

Various aspects were discussed during five day course related to animal housing, managing & monitoring, farm hygiene & biosecurity, animal selection, management of animals, production related to disorders and general management & care etc.