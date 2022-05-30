UrduPoint.com

5-Days Training On ‘Advanced Reproductive Techniques & Management In Animals’ For Veterinary Officers Of KP Hazara Division Complete At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 03:22 PM

5-Days training on ‘Advanced Reproductive Techniques & Management in Animals’ for Veterinary Officers of KP Hazara division complete at UVAS

UVAS Lahore in collaboration with Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the project “Livelihood Improvement through Livestock Development” organised five days training course on ‘Advanced Reproductive Techniques & Management in Animals’ for the In-service Veterinary Officers of Livestock Department Khyber Pakhunkhwa (KP) Hazara Division here at UVAS Veterinary Academy

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the project “Livelihood Improvement through Livestock Development” organised five days training course on ‘Advanced Reproductive Techniques & Management in Animals’ for the In-service Veterinary Officers of Livestock Department Khyber Pakhunkhwa (KP) Hazara Division here at UVAS Veterinary Academy.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants while Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram and 10 participants were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that our main objective is to working along with livestock farming community for the enhancing of their profitability.

He said KP Hazara Division has huge potential in the areas of poultry, dairy and meat sector to strengthen livestock sector. He advised participants to spread knowledge which you learnt from this training among other professionals so that maximum impact could be achieved.

Various aspects were discussed during five day training related to bovine reproductive physiology and reproductive problems, reproductive issues of buffalo & cattle and their solution at domestic level, basic of ultrasound in animals, practical exercise of diagnosing follicle and identifying different stages of follicles and CL in palpation, issues and management of obstetrics in large animals and practical review on application of ultrasonography in reproduction etc.

Related Topics

Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Buffalo University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

6th Annual Alumni Reunion and Oath taking ceremony ..

6th Annual Alumni Reunion and Oath taking ceremony of SAVERS held at UVAS

4 minutes ago
 IG Railways takes notice of physical assault on wo ..

IG Railways takes notice of physical assault on woman

8 minutes ago
 Fiscal deficit recorded at 3.8% in 3 quarters

Fiscal deficit recorded at 3.8% in 3 quarters

8 minutes ago
 Global warming may lead to shorter flower life: st ..

Global warming may lead to shorter flower life: study

8 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif directs strict implementation of ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs strict implementation of official flour prices

8 minutes ago
 Training session for intending Hajj pilgrims conti ..

Training session for intending Hajj pilgrims continues

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.