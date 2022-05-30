5-Days training on ‘Advanced Reproductive Techniques & Management in Animals’ for Veterinary Officers of KP Hazara division complete at UVAS

UVAS Lahore in collaboration with Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the project “Livelihood Improvement through Livestock Development” organised five days training course on ‘Advanced Reproductive Techniques & Management in Animals’ for the In-service Veterinary Officers of Livestock Department Khyber Pakhunkhwa (KP) Hazara Division here at UVAS Veterinary Academy

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the project “Livelihood Improvement through Livestock Development” organised five days training course on ‘Advanced Reproductive Techniques & Management in Animals’ for the In-service Veterinary Officers of Livestock Department Khyber Pakhunkhwa (KP) Hazara Division here at UVAS Veterinary Academy.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants while Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram and 10 participants were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that our main objective is to working along with livestock farming community for the enhancing of their profitability.

He said KP Hazara Division has huge potential in the areas of poultry, dairy and meat sector to strengthen livestock sector. He advised participants to spread knowledge which you learnt from this training among other professionals so that maximum impact could be achieved.

Various aspects were discussed during five day training related to bovine reproductive physiology and reproductive problems, reproductive issues of buffalo & cattle and their solution at domestic level, basic of ultrasound in animals, practical exercise of diagnosing follicle and identifying different stages of follicles and CL in palpation, issues and management of obstetrics in large animals and practical review on application of ultrasonography in reproduction etc.