5-Days Training On “In-service Competency Enhancement Programme For Teachers” Complete At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 03:57 PM

The Center for Educational Policy and Administration (CEPA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a five days training of “In service Competency Enhancement Programme for Teachers” here in UVAS Veterinary Academy

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding session of the training and distributed certificates among participants & resource persons while Chairperson Department of Anatomy & Histology Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb, Training Coordinator Dr Saima Ashraf, Dr Ali Hamza, Ms Amina Chughtai and 28 participants of training from different campuses of UVAS were presents.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad advised teachers to take ownership of students for imparting education, research work and providing services to stakeholders with adoption of latest methodology of teaching which requires fulfilling international standards. He stressed on the importance of collective work like a team to enlighten the bright name of institution as well as producing trained graduates.

He lauded UVAS teachers who are performing excellent in teaching and playing vital role in the uplift of veterinary profession. He said it is necessary for all teachers to learn UVAS ordinance, Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and statutory bodies of university role and working. Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb presented the vote of thanks. The participants of training thanked UVAS VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Chairman CEPA Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman who provided opportunities of learning for latest methodology of teaching to young in-service teachers.

During five days training various aspects have been discussed related to academics roles & responsibilities, andragogy (how students learn), constructive alignment of teaching and learning activities, student assessment (summative, formative feedback, assessment tools and associated challenges), personal conduct in professional settings, assessment quality, reflective practice, gender sensitive communication with students and colleagues, microteaching and UVAS ordinance etc.

