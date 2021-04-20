UrduPoint.com
50 Damaged Schools To Be Reconstructed In Khyber Distt

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:29 PM

50 damaged schools to be reconstructed in Khyber distt

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started reconstruction of damaged schools' project in the merged districts with the collaboration of Chinese government at a cost of $ 2323 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started reconstruction of damaged schools' project in the merged districts with the collaboration of Chinese government at a cost of $ 2323 million.

Under the project, initially 50 schools including 24 boys and 26 girls would be reconstructed in Tehsil Bara of district Khyber, an official of Elementary and Secondary Education department disclosed.

He said that Chinese government would extend $ 10.29 million for the project while Rs 868 million rupees would be provided by the Pakistani government, adding that the education department and Chinese government have already agreed to this effect.

He said the project was aimed to promote education in merged districts which were affected due to militancy in the past. He said the project was also part of the Federal government's 10 years development plan for the merged districts.

The official informed that in order to overcome the shortage of teaching staff at schools in merged districts besides ensuring the missing facilities, the education department was arranging capacity building training sessions for existing teaching staff while furniture and other facilities were being provided on priority basis.

