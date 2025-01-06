50 per cent fee concession announced for students applying for result scrutiny

(@Abdulla99267510)

Scrutiny fee for students dissatisfied with results of Annual Examinations 2024 for Intermediate Part I has been reduced by 50% to ease financial burden on students

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2025) board of Intermediate education Karachi on Monday announced a 50% fee concession for students applying for result scrutiny.

Under the directives of Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, the scrutiny fee for students dissatisfied with the results of the Annual Examinations 2024 for Intermediate Part I has been reduced by 50% to ease the financial burden on students.

Previously, students were required to pay a fee of Rs1,000 per paper for scrutiny, which has now been reduced to Rs500. This 50% fee concession is applicable only for scrutiny of papers from the Annual Examinations 2024 for Intermediate Part I in the following groups: Science Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Science General, Home Economics, Commerce (Private), and Arts (Private).

The scrutiny forms will be accepted until Monday, February 3, 2025.

Students can download the scrutiny forms and fee vouchers from the Inter Board's official website [www.biek.edu.pk](http://www.biek.edu.pk).

To facilitate students, special counters have been established at the Facilitation Center located at the Inter Board office, where students can submit their forms and fees, as per the instructions of Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah.

Additionally, keeping in mind students' convenience, the Inter Board has introduced the option to deposit fees at all branches of UBL in Karachi.

The students can download the scrutiny forms and fee vouchers from the Inter Board’s website and deposit Rs500 per paper into UBL account number UBL-CMA-252536591 at any UBL branch.

The paid fee voucher and scrutiny form must be submitted at the special counters in the Facilitation Center before Monday, February 3, 2025.