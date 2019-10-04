50 TEVTA teachers promoted: Ali Salman Siddique

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique on Friday gave away promotion letters to 50 teachers upon their promotion from grade 17 to 18.

In this regard, a ceremony was held here at Tevta Secretariat.

Addressing the ceremony, Ali Salman said that teachers formed the core strength of Tevta team and their welfare and well being was top priority of the government.

He said that Tevta's vision of quality education demands driven courses and placements could not be achieved without encouraging teachers, who played a pivotal role in realisation of the vision.

"That was why, teachers promotion has been given preference over the management cadre, which was in the pipeline, and would be taken up soon in the next phase.

Later promotion letters were handed over to the teachers who thanked Tevta chairperson for resolving this outstanding issue in a record time period.