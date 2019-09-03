UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

52 Young Scholars To Get Scholarship Cheques On Sept. 11

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:37 PM

52 young scholars to get scholarship cheques on Sept. 11

University of Karachi (KU) will distribute scholarship cheques among 52 students of M.Phil and Ph.D programs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :University of Karachi (KU) will distribute scholarship cheques among 52 students of M.Phil and Ph.D programs.

The in-charge Students Financial Aid Office, Dr Ghazal Khawaja mentioned that the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi will give the cheques at a ceremony to be held at the Applied Economics Research Center at 11:00 A.

M on Sept. 11, said a KU statement on Tuesday.

The recipients will be given the scholarship cheques as first tranche offour months (January to April 2019).

Related Topics

Karachi January April 2019 Karachi University

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

26 minutes ago

Emaar Properties hires banks to arrange potential ..

41 minutes ago

National Election Committee approves final candida ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes ..

3 minutes ago

Govt starts e-governance system in South, North Wa ..

4 minutes ago

UN Report on Yemen Proves Arms Sales to Saudis Add ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.