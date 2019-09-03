52 Young Scholars To Get Scholarship Cheques On Sept. 11
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:37 PM
University of Karachi (KU) will distribute scholarship cheques among 52 students of M.Phil and Ph.D programs
The in-charge Students Financial Aid Office, Dr Ghazal Khawaja mentioned that the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi will give the cheques at a ceremony to be held at the Applied Economics Research Center at 11:00 A.
M on Sept. 11, said a KU statement on Tuesday.
The recipients will be given the scholarship cheques as first tranche offour months (January to April 2019).