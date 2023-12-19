54 Pak students prepare to attend a semester in USA

The U.S. government has awarded 54 Pakistani undergraduate students scholarships to study for one semester under the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The U.S. government has awarded 54 Pakistani undergraduate students scholarships to study for one semester under the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Program.

Administered by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), the exchange program provides participants a unique opportunity to enrich their education by spending one semester of nondegree study at a U.S. university or college, according to a press release on Tuesday.

During the program, students will also volunteer for community engagement projects in American host communities to strengthen their leadership skills.

USEFP organized a pre-departure orientation in Islamabad to equip the students with essential information about American culture, campus life, visa requirements, and travel guidelines.

The spring 2024 cohort represents all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Islamabad Capital Territory, with women making up 61 percent of the group.

Since its inception in 2010, the Global UGRAD Program has supported approximately 2,500 participants who now serve as emerging leaders in their communities across Pakistan. These alumni have been honored with national and international awards for their impactful initiatives in fields including climate change, health, sports, and education.

Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Bettina Malone shared well wishes with the students as they prepared to embark on the semester exchange.

“Your Global UGRAD experience will be life-changing. Be open, be curious, say yes to opportunities - to join clubs, events, and happenings. Make the most of your time in the United States.”

USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar congratulated the students on being selected for this great opportunity, noting that thousands of students from all over Pakistan apply for this merit-based program. “Global UGRAD participants are selected for their potential not just to excel in higher education but to bring change and development to their communities. The Program gives students a chance to engage in community service activities and builds a spirit of volunteerism, as well as the opportunity to study at excellent colleges and universities in the United States. This semester exchange helps build new friendships and mutual understanding between the people of Pakistan and the United States.”

USEFP is a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of the United States and Pakistan. Since its inception, more than 8,600 Pakistanis and around 950 Americans have participated in USEFP-administered exchange programs.

Its mission is to promote mutual understanding between the people of Pakistan and the people of the United States through educational and cultural exchange programs.