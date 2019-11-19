UrduPoint.com
549 Graduate Receives Degree At NUST

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:22 PM

As many as 549 graduates Tuesday received undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at the combined convocation of NUST School of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering (SMME) and NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability (CIPS) at the university's main campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):As many as 549 graduates Tuesday received undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at the combined convocation of NUST School of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering (SMME) and NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability (CIPS) at the university's main campus.

The degrees were awarded in the disciplines of BS & MS Mechanical Engineering, MS Robotics and Intelligent Machine Engineering, MS Biomedical Engineering and Sciences, MS Design and Manufacturing Engineering and MS Peace and Conflict Studies, said a press release issue here.

Felicitating the graduates, their parents and faculty, the chief guest, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, particularly acknowledged the phenomenal contributions of NUST SMME to bring Pakistan in the league of technically most advanced nations, adding the establishment of headquarters of National Centre of Artificial Intelligence at SMME was a landmark attainment.

Talking about NUST CIPS, the Rector said that it was the only institution in Pakistan and arguably the only one in the world that taught Peacekeeping and Peace Building at the university level, and simultaneously acts as a think tank that provides policy input to decision makers on important national and international affairs.

