55 Nishtar Medical University Students To Miss MBBS First Year Exam

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:23 PM

55 Nishtar Medical University students to miss MBBS first year exam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Exactly 55 students of the Nishtar Medical University (NMU) won't be allowed to sit in MBBS first professional (first year) examination due to shortage of attendance.

As 75 per cent attendance is required for the exam whereas these students had short attendances, NMU Academic Council decided.

The decision was made in NMU Academic Council meeting held under the chairmanship of VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, at committee room here on Thursday.

Dr Rashad Qmar Roa, Dr Masood ul Hiraj, Dr Shahid Rao, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Zahra Nazish and others attended the meeting.

The council also prepared co-curricular activities consisting of 36 weeks for the students.

Supervisors for MDO and MS programmes were also deputed for improving the standard of education.

The next syndicate of the NMU is likely to be held on Oct 15 for which head of all departments were asked to submit their agenda within a week.

